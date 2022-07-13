SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This season’s first major storm came through western Massachusetts, bringing with it plenty of rain Tuesday evening.

And while the rain was much needed, it’s still going to take a lot more for local farmers to beat the ongoing drought.

Gardening the Community is a food justice organization cultivating an urban farm right in the middle of Springfield. And their director told 22News the drought is taking its toll.

Liz O’Gilvie explained, “It’s been tough because we water by hand and because it’s so dry we can’t water once a day, We have to water twice a day.”

Gardening the Community, the farm site located on walnut street, grows all kinds of crops including vegetables and fruits and sells them at an affordable price. And workers told 22News the farm is vital for underserved communities.

In order to irrigate their crops, the organization utilizes rain collection and water conservation methods to reduce their dependence on the city’s water supply.

“We can’t bear to lose any crops,” O’Gilvie continued. “When we lose crops, we are like any other small farmer, we lose income but more importantly we don’t have food to give to people, to sell to people, and to make it available in all the ways we can.”

And between inflation and the drought driving up the costs of produce everywhere else, Gardening the Community is making sure no one leaves without a bag of healthy groceries.

The latest report on the drought status of the Commonwealth indicates that most of the state is at a Level 2, or experiencing a significant drought.

Gardening the Community is available to anyone looking for affordable fruits and vegetables and they also accept SNAP and HIP benefits.