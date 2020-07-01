Urban League Foster Grandparent Program to host drive-by parade for senior volunteers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A drive-by car parade will be hosted for senior volunteers from the Urban League’s Foster Grandparent Program Wednesday afternoon in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the drive-by car parade will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Technology Park located on 1 Federal Street.

Seniors who were placed in nursing homes, school systems, community centers, and daycares will be recognized by the Urban League and the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts for their dedicated work with children who have exceptional needs.

The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts donated $40,000 to the Urban League to support seniors with groceries, transportation, and PPE equipment during the pandemic.

The grant will also provide seniors with computer literacy training that will begin Thursday, July 2 at 1 p.m. in the new Urban League Technology Lab. For a list of programs being offered visit ULSpringfield.org.

President and CEO of the Urban League Henry M. Thomas, III says seniors are severely impacted and most vulnerable to COVID-19. “Many seniors have been quarantined and affected and have not been able to move around since March 13th. Now, is a perfect time to assist them with essential items that they need during this unprecedented time,” Thomas added.