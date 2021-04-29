Urban League of Springfield celebrates 108 years of service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Urban League of Springfield hosted a virtual celebration of their 108th anniversary Thursday evening.

The organization works to advocate and provide services to the Black community in the Greater Springfield Area. They provide support and new opportunity, aimed at helping those who disproportionately impacted within the community.

Congressman Richard Neal attended Thursday night’s event and praised the work of President and CEO Henry Thomas.

“Whether it’s by fighting injustice or providing educational opportunities, promoting health and wellness, supporting voters rights, and a range of other issues, the Urban League is trying to make the Pioneer Valley a better place to live work, and raise a family,” said Congressman Neal.

22News Anchor Ciara Speller emceed the virtual celebration.