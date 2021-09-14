Urban League of Springfield graduates 15 businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Urban League of Springfield is celebrating the graduation of 15 businesses that have gone through a six-week entrepreneur boot camp.

They’ve teamed up with Babson College to promote black-owned businesses that the Urban League said needs more support.

Shakenna Williams, the executive director at Babson Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership, told 22News, “Most importantly by supporting black-owned businesses, we bring money back into our communities that support our schools, our government, and local activities.”

The next round of businesses will go through the entrepreneur boot camp later this year.