Urban League of Springfield hand out health care bags to foster grandparents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Urban League of Springfield Thursday gave back to seniors who participated in their Foster Grandparent Program.

Those seniors were gifted pandemic health care bags that included digital thermometers, masks, sanitizer and a gift card to Big Y.

Seniors are at high risk for COVID-19 so they haven’t been able to see many of the children in the program that they help mentor.

Volunteer Betty White told 22News how hard it’s been to not see the kids during the pandemic, “It feels bad, I feel lost in a way. But they still, month to month, call us and see how we’re doing and soon we’re going to get back and I’ll be glad about that.”

According to the Urban League, the foster grandparent program has impacted more than 2,200 children.