Urgent care treatment covered for Veterans under approved AFC contract

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Family Care announced they are now a contracted network provider with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA recently began offering an urgent care benefit to provide eligible veterans access to timely high-quality care under the VA Mission Act of 2018.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Veterans are now able to receive urgent care treatment at AFC locations in Springfield, West Springfield, Dedham, Saugus, Worcester and New Bedford without pre-authorization or an appointment.

“We are honored to be able to serve those who have served our country. Our helpful staff will verify the veteran’s eligibility before providing care to ensure treatment is covered.” Jim Brennan, Owner of AFC

The news release states the Veterans Affair urgent care benefit covers non-emergency conditions such as the following:

flu-like symptoms

coughs and colds wheezing

sprains

sore throats

painful urination

bumps and bruises

mild skin irritations

The benefit also covers diagnostic services like x-rays and some lab testing. Vaccines are covered when they are required as part of the urgent care treatment. Flu shots are also covered.

Brennan says there is no out-of-pocket co-payment required, however preventative services and dental services are not covered under the benefit.

