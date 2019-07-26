Breaking News
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Chicopee

Urgent care treatment covered for Veterans under approved AFC contract

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Urgent care_1549925201585.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Family Care announced they are now a contracted network provider with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA recently began offering an urgent care benefit to provide eligible veterans access to timely high-quality care under the VA Mission Act of 2018. 

According to a news release sent to 22News, Veterans are now able to receive urgent care treatment at AFC locations in Springfield, West Springfield, Dedham, Saugus, Worcester and New Bedford without pre-authorization or an appointment. 

“We are honored to be able to serve those who have served our country. Our helpful staff will verify the veteran’s eligibility before providing care to ensure treatment is covered.”

Jim Brennan, Owner of AFC

The news release states the Veterans Affair urgent care benefit covers non-emergency conditions such as the following:

  • flu-like symptoms
  • coughs and colds wheezing 
  • sprains 
  • sore throats
  • painful urination
  • bumps and bruises
  • mild skin irritations

The benefit also covers diagnostic services like x-rays and some lab testing. Vaccines are covered when they are required as part of the urgent care treatment. Flu shots are also covered.

Brennan says there is no out-of-pocket co-payment required, however preventative services and dental services are not covered under the benefit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories