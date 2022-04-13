SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United States Attorney Rachel Rollins is in Springfield Wednesday morning at the Federal Courthouse to discuss important developments in a practice investigation of the City of Springfield and the Springfield Police Department.

Rollins will be joined by Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke at 11:00 a.m.

In 2020, the Department of Justice announced findings of an investigation into the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau, which found a pattern of excessive force in violation of the 4th amendment of the constitution. Then-US Attorney Andrew Lelling said their investigation found chronic issues with use of force and poor record keeping among other problems. The department has since implemented changes and ultimately shut down the narcotics bureau, replacing it with a new gun unit.

