USA Medical Supply in West Springfield give veterans free PPE

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many local businesses are giving back to our war heroes Wednesday as a way to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

USA Medical Supply in West Springfield wanted to honor veterans on this very important day. On a day where most veterans get free meals or discounts, the owner of the store wanted to make sure these heroes are taken care of during the pandemic.

Richard Spafford, President of USA Medical Supply told 22News, “Our way of saying thank you to them is to give out a free bottle of sanitizer with a free pack of 10, three-ply medical masks. We wanted to make this Veterans Day more special than ever before with everything going on with the pandemic, elections. Sometimes I think the veterans get forgotten about.”

In addition, veterans that stopped in Wednesday also received a patriotic cloth mask as well.

The masks and sanitizer were available free to veterans at the store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.