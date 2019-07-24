USDA proposal could leave millions without food stamps

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposal by the USDA could mean millions of people could be cut off from nutrition assistance programs.

The USDA announced on Tuesday, its proposal to change rules for automatic eligibility of supplemental nutritional assistance programs, or SNAP.

The USDA says the move is a way to close what they’re calling a loophole that allows people receiving minimal temporary assistance to automatically be eligible for SNAP benefits.

While the USDA argues people are receiving benefits who may not need it, congressman Jim McGovern said the move would cut benefits to more than three million low-income Americans trying to pull themselves out of poverty.

Gray House, which operates a food pantry in Springfield, said when benefits were up in the air during the government shutdown, they saw an added strain that could occur again if benefits are cut.

The Grey House’s Executive Director, Teresa Liberti told 22News it was hard to feed local families.

“There was a lot of uncertainty around the snap benefits, and people were really struggling and they were depending on us more than ever,” said Liberti. “We saw a huge spike in the number of individuals and families who were coming to us for food assistance and it definitely put a strain on us as well.”

The proposal would mean 500,000 kids could lose their automatic eligibility for free lunch according to Congressman McGovern.

The USDA said the move would save the department billions of dollars.