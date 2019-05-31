Use of counterfeit money continues to rise in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The use of counterfeit money is a growing issue in western Massachusetts.

Chicopee Police arrested a Bronx, NY woman on Monday after they found $1,700 worth of counterfeit bills on her. Officer Mike Wilk told 22News there has been a slight uptick in counterfeit money being used recently.

Wilk said businesses that are quick and convenient are often places that counterfeiters go to because the stores are usually busy which means they’re less likely to be caught.

Chicopee Police are working with the secret service to combat against the use of counterfeit money.

Wilk told 22News, “Our detectives do work with the US Secret Service. We are in contact with them with a great working relationship with them, and we do follow up with them.”

Business owners are advised to always check $20, $50, and $100 bills to make sure they’re legitimate.

If you come in contact with what you suspect to be fake money you should call your local police department right away.

