Used car sales on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many are buying used cars rather than new to save money during the pandemic.

Gary Rome, President of Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, is seeing a dramatic increase in used and new car sales. This year, Rome has seen a 19 percent increase in sales. He believes people are not going on those summer vacations because of the pandemic, and instead are splurging on a car.

Rome said consumers are buying more used cars this year because not many dealerships were getting new cars in stock.

“There’s a shortage of good quality pre-owned vehicles and because there is a shortage of new cars, the prices on used cars has increased,” said Rome.

Rome said he still has a wide variety of new cars on his lots.

According to Edmunds, franchised car dealerships sold 1.2 million used cars and trucks nationwide.

That’s up 22 percent from last year. It was the highest monthly total since 2007.

Rome also pointed out that more people are driving right now instead of flying, which has increased road travel.