USO of Pioneer Valley purchases refrigerated van to help provide food from local farmers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The USO of Pioneer Valley received a grant to purchase a refrigerated van in order to purchase items that are needed in the local food pantry.

The grant was awarded from Feeding America with the assistance from The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to help purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products, from local farmers. Feeding America is a national association of food banks, of which the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is a member.

“When Feeding America offered a grant specifically to benefit active duty military and veterans, we felt that the USO was the perfect organization to partner with”, stated Christina Maxwell, Director of Programs. “The USO operates an emergency food pantry, located at Westover Air Reserve Base, for military men and women who are income eligible. Even though limitations to access were placed on the USO, 10,253 lbs of food was provided to 1,161 individuals in 2020. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is proud to be a vital resource for the USO.”

The USO of Pioneer Valley is located at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee that provides services to the military.

“During this COVID pandemic WARB was closed to families and they were unable to access the Emergency Food Pantry. With one very old van, we started delivering bags of groceries to military families and became quickly aware of the necessity to provide fresh fruit and produce. The challenge was to be able to transfer perishables long distance. That’s when the FBWMA offered to help with this grant”, stated Allan Tracy, Executive Director of the Pioneer Valley USO.