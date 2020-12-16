Utility companies geared up for inclement weather across New England

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the first major snowstorm of the season heads our way, utility companies are getting ready ahead of the storm.

A major snowstorm is on its way to New England and it is expected to bring significant snow accumulations in western Massachusetts. at Eversource in Springfield is preparing for the storm.

“We are bringing contract crews we also making sure as we track the storm, we will be pre staging,” said Priscilla Ress, an Eversource spokesperson. “We’re going to pre stage our crews in the best positions to respond quickly and safely to where ever we have that kind of damage.”

While the snow is not expected to be heavy and wet there could still be some scattered power outages due to the amount of snow and some stronger wind gusts. It’s very important to stay away from any downed powerlines you may come across.

Ress added, “If you do see wires down stay away call 911 first and then let us know. You never know if there is still electricity in those wire, steer clear.”

You should also clear snow away from any vents or gas meters around your house but don’t use a shovel because you could cause damage.

It’s also a good idea to make sure you phone or laptop is charged in case you lose power.