Utility companies ready for storm damage across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Isaias is expected to be more of a rain event locally, but if powerful winds cause damage utility companies are ready.

Eversource Energy said they have teams of line workers and tree crews ready to respond in the event of a power outage. The power company is also operating under its COVID-19 pandemic plan, which means they’re adhering to strict social distancing, hygiene, and enhanced sanitation measures.

And like many of us at home, Eversource is watching the storm’s track. Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Glenn Field, told 22News that the worst of the storm should pass us by.

“To the west of the track of the storm is always the heaviest rain to the east is the strongest winds so here in western Massachusetts,” said Field. “We’re really looking at the heavy rains especially as you head out to the Berkshires.”

Eversource said in a statement to 22News that it has trucks position all around the state.

Meanwhile, stores are ready too. Ocean State Job Lot says they’re fully-stocked with storm-readiness necessities. It’s a good idea to keep batteries and flashlights.

Also, stock up non-perishable foods.

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them to 911.