Utility company gives safety tips when around downed power lines, wires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As crews continue to restore power and electricity across western Massachusetts, utility companies are reminding the public of safety tips to be mindful of if you encounter power lines laying on the ground.

According to Eversource, always assume power lines are live and make sure to keep a safe distance away from down wires and wires that may be caught in trees.

If you’re in a vehicle and downed wires are on the car or across the road, stay in your car until emergency crews arrive.

Don’t drive over downed lines, and if a downed line is in or near water, keep your distance from the water, even a little puddle. Cellphone use is safe while in the vehicle.

Priscilla Ress of Eversource told 22News that people should not assess the down wires.

“If you see these kinds of lines, if you see that lines are down, don’t try to assess whether or not whose line that is,” said Ress. “Call 911 and tell them you have the down lines and let the professionals make that assessment to keep everybody safe.”

Eversource also suggests keeping track of your pets when letting them out, especially in areas where branches and lines have fallen.

To report an outage or down line call 911 immediately, and also contact your utility provider.