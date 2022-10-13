AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover car accident in Agawam has damaged a utility pole at the intersection of Maple and Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.

According to the Eversource outage map, about 330 residents have been without power due to the accident since 1:39 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m. Our 22News crew could see a utility power split in half in the street and a red vehicle upside down on a tow truck.

22News has contacted the Agawam Police Department for more information but no details were available at this time.