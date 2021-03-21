Utility pole on fire at Maple Road in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police reported a utility pole fire on Sunday morning.

The police and the fire department with the help of Eversource are working on the area of Maple Road at Wildwood Glen.

Traffic on Maple Road is being detoured in this area and police are asking drivers to please seek an alternate route.

According to the police, the power will be out in this area and there is no ETA on repair at this time.