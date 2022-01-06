V-Care Adult Health Center holds grand opening ceremony

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A special grand opening ceremony was held in Holyoke Thursday for the V-Care Adult Day Health Center on High Street.

The program opened exactly one year ago on January 6th, 2021 but due to COVID-19 restrictions they weren’t able to hold a grand opening celebration. They provide personal care assistance, meals, activities and transportation for disabled adults ages 21 and up.

One of the co-owners told 22News, people in the program may not have gotten much or any social interaction during the pandemic, without coming to the Health Center.

Olga Rod, co-owner of V-Care Holyoke Adult Day Health Center told 22News, “They spend the day here which allows their caregivers to take a break. They will socialize, it’s a social/healthcare service that we provide.”

Adults in the program also have access to an on-site therapist and social worker.