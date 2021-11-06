‘V for Victory’ dedication ceremony held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- This “V for Victory” first became part of Forest Park’s Porter Lake scene soon after the start of WWII.

Over the years, the sign disappeared but it’s significance will be resurrected in the spring at its original location across from the Porter Lake Education Center.

“In talking with the mayor and park commission, they felt it was very important to honor the V for Victory with a permanent structure, a sign so that every youth in the future will have that opportunity to learn about V for Victory,” said Patrick Sullivan, Forest Park’s Buildings & Recreational Management Director.

Saturday’s ceremony included a belated remembrance for WWII veteran Army Staff Sergeant Joseph Basille of Springfield, a purple heart recipient who died 43 years ago. His two sons, Dave and Paul Basille received the gratitude of a grateful nation.

“It’s a great generation,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. “If it weren’t for their efforts, we wouldn’t be able to lead the lives we now do, so it’s always appropriate to honor our veterans, Veteran’s Day is right around the corner.”

And so this education center on the banks of Porter Lake will live up to its name and help generations to come know what V for Victory stood for and the role it played in a very significant time in American history.