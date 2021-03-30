VA holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 800 veterans in western Massachusetts have received their second dose of the vaccine.

The VA of Central and Western Massachusetts held their vaccination clinic Tuesday at the Holyoke War Memorial building. 22News spoke with one of the nurse practitioners there, who said make it easier for veterans to get their shots.

“Veterans are really appreciated. They like the flow; minimal wait, they’re vaccinated, get observed, and they’re all set. They’re all finished,” said nurse Kelly Loven of the VA of Central and Western Massachusetts.

Loven also said that they’re rescheduling appointments for veterans who couldn’t make it Tuesday.