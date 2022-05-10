SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration in Springfield on Tuesday for National Nurses Week, to thank the nurses of the VA Outpatient Clinic for all that they do.

The past few years have been extremely difficult for nurses, and everyone else in the health care field. The nurses at the VA Clinic have continued to put themselves and their families at risk to care for veterans during the pandemic.

Catherine Gaisson, a nurse executive at the celebration told 22News, it’s important to let nurses know how much we appreciate them, “We have never lived through a pandemic, anyone that’s a nurse today, so this is a new world for us as well, and I’d like people to think about the fact that nurses are adjusting to the changing times as well, and thank a nurse today for everything they do.”

During the event, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a proclamation to honor nurses for all the work they do, and the care they provide.