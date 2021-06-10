Vacant, abandoned MCDI building in Springfield to be demolished soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been vacant for years and even falling apart, but now, the former MCDI property in Springfield is slated to be demolished.

The building has been a safety hazard for years. It’s been the victim of arson several times and now, the city plans to take it down this summer.

Fire officials say the former MCDI building on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield is a danger to public safety. Demolition will begin next week.

The city said there are hazardous materials in the building still, but it doesn’t pose a risk to residents in the area. Demolition plans also include removing asbestos.

“Including keeping the debris and the demolition work wet throughout the duration so none of those fibers escape, said Tina Quagliato Sullivan, director of disaster recovery. “There is also permitter air monitoring throughout the entirety of the demolition work area to ensure that fibers aren’t escaping in levels that are unsafe.”

The city hired a third-party environmental consultant to oversee the demolition, which will likely last through at least July.

We’re also told traffic won’t be impacted, but people who live on Wilbraham Ave. may notice an increased amount of truck traffic.

Once the building is demolished, the city will be seeking proposals for redevelopment of the site.