SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While the community awaits word of the demolition of the Eastfield Mall, the vacant building has been used to help train local law enforcement on active shooter situations.

The Hampden County Special Response Team and Medical Emergency Response Team recently used the vacant mall to train their officers and medical staff in the event of an active shooter. The response teams include members of local police departments, fire departments and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

Credit: Hampden County Sheriff’s Office

“Unfortunately in today’s world, we need to be prepared for the unexpected and prepare for the worst-case scenarios,” Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said. “When the regional response teams get together for training opportunities like this, it makes a huge difference in being ready to respond in case, God forbid, the call ever comes. We are proud to be a part of these regional teams to support the community in a time of need.”

The Eastfield Mall closed on July 15 after more than 50 years of business. The new owners of the property, Onyx Partners, are planning to demolish the current building and build something new. Onyx Partners says the total cost of the redevelopment will fall between $65 million and $85 million and will take approximately two years to complete.