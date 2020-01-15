Breaking News
Vacant Knox building in Springfield to become apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mason Square building where Knox Automobiles were built more than 100 years ago, will become Springfield’s newest apartment complex.

Springfield’s Chief Development officer Tim Sheehan told 22News, the long vacant Knox building on lower Wilbraham Road at Mason Square will become home to a $57 million project.

Inside will be 114 apartments for low and moderate income families. The same Boston developer responsible for the Mason Square apartments in the former Indian Motorcycle building will be rehabbing the Knox building.

“I’d say it’s about time,” said Springfield resident Hilda Ledbetter. “It’s been abandoned. I can remember and I’ve been in Springfield since 1963, and I remember this when it was a King’s Department Store.”

Sheehan said another component to the Mason Square revitalization is almost complete. The old Mason Square Fire Station will re-open this summer as 35 low and moderate income apartments.

