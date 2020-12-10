Vacant mill in Russell on fire for fourth time since June

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to another fire at the former Strathmore Mill on Valley View Avenue in Russell early Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed the ongoing fire at the vacant mill with 22News around 1 a.m. This is the fourth time since June firefighters have been called to a fire at that location.

The fire in June, destroyed Building #2, it was followed by another fire in July, and another in early November.

The photos below were sent by a viewer in Russell and shows heavy fire and smoke in the area.

It is unclear how long firefighters will be working on the burning mill or if there are road closures in the area.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.