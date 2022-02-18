HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– A pop-up COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic will be held at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday, February 19 from 10am-4p, next to Starbucks on the upper level near Target.

Eligible adults can receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters. Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also available.

An appointment is preferred but not required. You can book an appointment here. You do not need an ID or health insurance. Anyone getting a vaccine must wear a mask.

The clinic is being offered through a partnership between the mall and Holyoke Board of Health and Cataldo Ambulance. The next clinic will be held on Saturday, February 26.