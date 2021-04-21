Vaccination site to open at Chicopee’s River Mills Senior Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is expanding the city’s vaccination efforts with a vaccination site set to open at the River Mills Senior Center.

Starting Monday, 900 doses of Moderna will be administered each week. The site is in collaboration with the Holyoke Health Center and will run Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Seniors still on the waiting list are being prioritized for appointments. It will then open to any municipal employees, including teachers who haven’t received a vaccination, followed by the general public.

To make an appointment, you should call the senior center directly at (413)-534-3698.

“Get your vaccination. If you want to get back to normal, we need everyone to get back to normal,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieu. “It is safe. It’s the right thing to do, do it for your community.”

Chicopee’s large scale regional vaccination site at the Castle of Knights could begin as soon as next week. That site is open to any Massachusetts resident.

You can make an appointment through the state’s website.