Vaccine eligibility for all adults opens up on Monday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are now more than 2 million residents who are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, and on Monday COVID-19 vaccines are expanding to more people in the state and across the country.

The general population over the age of 16 will be able to register for an appointment here in Massachusetts and that’s reaching president Joe Biden’s goal to have all states expand vaccines to everyone by April 19.

According to state officials, this will be the largest group of people eligible for the vaccine.

Governor Charlie Baker said that the Commonwealth is receiving an increased supply of Pfizer and Moderna next week but is still urging residents to remain patient because confirming an appointment could take weeks.

Especially as previous eligible groups are still waiting for their appointments.

Massachusetts residents can pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site on the state’s website.