Valley Arena Park in Holyoke re-opened

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting brought together dozens of families in South Holyoke today. The event was for the long-awaited re-opening of Valley Arena Park, costing nearly half a million dollars.

Community activist Carmen Oscasio told 22News, how vital this park will be for the families living in the area.

“For me it’s been more than fifteen years in the making. The park eas nearly destroyed, my dream was to have the park safe for the kids so they will enjoy it with their families.” Carmen Oscasio

Valley Arena Park

560 S Bridge St, Holyoke, MA 01040

This space was not always the Valley Arena Park, it was once where the Valley arena stood. A legendary venue that hosted some of the world’s most prominent boxing champions. The arena burned to the ground more than fifty years ago.