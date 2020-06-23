Valley Bike Share program returns to keep residents healthy during pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The program operates in Amherst, Easthampton, Holyoke, Northampton, South Hadley, and Springfield.

It’s designed to promote short bike trips within communities to access popular tourist attractions and shopping destinations, along with getting people to work or around college campuses.

And there are dozens of stations for riders to both check out and return bikes.

Riders can pay $2 per ride or get a day pass for $6. Annual membership is $80 and the program does offer a student discount for $60.

Wayne Feiden, Director of Planning and Sustainability told 22News, “Go out and ride, it’s important people get out and get healthy and not lock themselves in a door. Ride and wear a mask when you’re close to other people but otherwise go use the system.”

Feiden said that the program will be disinfecting bikes as they are returned but also strongly advises users to disinfect the bikes themselves.

We should also note that the program is not operating in Springfield just yet but hopes to open there soon.