HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The stands at MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke were filled for some Wednesday night baseball, and that included some four-legged fans!

A ball game staple with a twist, instead of hot dogs, actual pups! It was all part of a partnership between the Valley Blue Sox and The Good Dog Spot. The fundraising event called ‘Bark in the Park’ will support animals in need.

Throughout the game, there were pet vendors, swag bags, giveaways, and even dog tickets to help raise money. All of this was made possible as a result of a city permit, granted for this one-night event.

“It’s important to help out with the dogs in the community too because they are our best friends,” expressed Tyler Descheneaux, Holyoke’s Valley Blue Sox General Manager. “Every game too, there are always two or three people that bring their dogs to the park where we are not really allowed to bring them in, but tonight with the permit it’s great to say come on in with them.”

This event’s proceeds will benefit Thomas J. O’Connor Animals.