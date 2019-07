SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox will host Fan Appreciation night Monday at Mackenzie Stadium.

Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. with first pitching taking place at 6:35 p.m. Admission and parking are free. To get to the stadium, just put 500 Beech Street, Holyoke, MA 01040 in your GPS.

The Blue Sox are one of the 13 teams playing in the New England Collegiate Baseball League and captured the past two league championships in 2017 and 2018.