Valley Blue Sox honor servicemen with Military Appreciation Night

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox honored military members Sunday night.

It was Military Appreciation Night at Holyoke’s Mackenzie Field. All veterans and active military members had a free ticket to Sunday night’s game.

Throughout the game, the team honored servicemen and women who have fought for our country.

Valley Blue Sox General Manager Chris Weyant told 22News, it’s a special night for veterans, active military members and the community to come together.

“This is personally my 5th military appreciation night with the team,” Weyant said. “It’s really a special night for us, we work with veterans affairs to put on this night.”

“I appreciate it,” Vietnam veteran Richard Scott told 22News. “Seems like there’s more people appreciate especially Vietnam vets now a days than they used to. It’s getting better, a lot better.”

The Blue Sox fell short Sunday night, losing 3-2 to the Vermont Mountaineers.