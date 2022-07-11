HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another local park also seeing activity Monday night. This time for a game of baseball at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke.

Local baseball fans took to the stands to see the Valley Blue Sox take on the North Adams Steeple Cats. Dozens coming out to support their favorite collegiate players on Monday.

The Blue Sox are a short summer team within the New England College Baseball League. 22News caught up with the General Manager who told us the team holds some pretty cool bragging rights.

Tyler Descheneaux, General Manager of the Valley Blue Sox said, “We’re ranked top two in the county for summer league baseball, so it’s some of the best players from all over the country that come here.”

If you couldn’t make it on Monday, there are games coming up this weekend. Sunday, July 17th being Irish Heritage Night.

Later on this month, Thunderbirds appreciation night taking place on the 29th where fans have the chance to take a picture with the Eastern Conference Championship Trophy.