HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While some outdoor activities across the state have been canceled because of the air quality, the Valley Blue Sox were still able to host their opening game Thursday night in Holyoke.

The Blue Sox returned to MacKenzie Stadium to a large group of excited fans. The team facing off against the Bristol Blues tonight to kick off their season. This comes as sports games and practices have been postponed across the northeast, because of the wild fire smoke.

22News spoke with fans about opening night during this concerning time. Diane Walton of Ludlow saying, “My husband and I pretty much stayed in after I got out of work so when we came here we wouldn’t be too bothered by it.”

Holyoke resident, Robert Florio adding, “I love being outside and I am enjoying baseball, the smoke doesn’t bother me!”

The Blue Sox will have three more home games on June 9, 10, and 11, with a special promotion for all fans who attend all four home games this coming weekend.