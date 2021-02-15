Valley Blue Sox of Holyoke name new head coach

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox announced a new head coach ahead of the 2021 season starting in June.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Valley Blue Sox General Manager, Kate Avard, the new head coach is 25-year-old Hezekiah (Hez) Randolph of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Hez was a Blue Sox player in 2016, and because the hitting coach in 2018.

“I think everyone’s goal is to one day fill the position of head coach, so I am first thrilled to take on this role.” Said Randolph. “The dynamic [from being an assistant coach to a head coach] is different. The players feel like they can be a little more comfortable with you.”

“This opportunity pretty much changed my life” Hezekiah (Hez) Randolph

The Blue Sox season will begin the first week in June and will run until the first week of August. The official game schedule has not yet been announced.