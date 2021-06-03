Valley Blue Sox opening night in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox are back Thursday night in Holyoke and pandemic heroes get in free.

The Blue Sox will host their season opener at MacKenzie Stadium, gates open at 5:30 and the first-pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Opening night is hometown heroes night so medical personnel, first-responders, teachers and other frontline workers will be honored between innings. First responders and those with hospital ID can attend the game free of charge.

The Blue Sox play in the New England Collegiate Baseball League which didn’t play a season last year.