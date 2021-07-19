Valley Blue Sox play in NECBL all-star game

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox drove to Cardines Field in Newport, Rhode Island Sunday to play in the 2021 NECBL All-Star Game.

With scouts in the stands representing all 30 Major League Baseball teams, the Blue Sox ended up losing the game 6-2. Despite the overall loss, Blue Sox First-baseman Luke Franzoni of Xavier University won the Home Run Derby ultimately hitting 26 home-runs throughout the night.

Blue Sox players: Ryan Towle, Cole Andrews, Antonio Balducci, and Mason LaPlante all played on the NECBL All-Star roster. LaPlante played a strong shortstop as the only Valley player to compete in the

starting position.

Fans of the Blue Sox can see the Valley All-Stars at Mackenzie Stadium on Wednesday, July 21st for Clinic Night, sponsored by Holyoke Medical Center. People who attended the Wilbraham, Hadley and MacKenzie Stadium Clinics hosted by the Blue Sox this summer will get into the game for free and receive a voucher for a free snow cone. Spectators will also have the chance to see the interim mayor of Holyoke, Terry Murphy, throw the ceremonial first pitch as the Valley Blue Sox take on the Ocean State Waves in a double header.

The gates for that game open at 3 p.m.