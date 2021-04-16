Valley Blue Sox release schedule, fans allowed to attend games

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox officially announced their 2021 season schedule.

After COVID-19 forced the Blue Sox to suspend play last summer they’re back on the field in Holyoke this summer.

The team will open their 42-game season with two back-to-back home games on June 3rd and June 4th. And good news, fans will be able to attend games but it’s expected to be a little different than in past years.

“There are definitely some regulations that are going to have to be followed,” said Kate Avard, General Manager of the Valley Blue Sox. She told 22News, “We are still trying to work out some of the specifics. We are really just trying to follow any state regulations.”

Tickets for the season are on sale now.

You can purchase them online ahead of time or at the ticket window on game days at MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke.