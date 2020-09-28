Valley Music Showcase to host Mini-Music Festival

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local bands will take the stage and compete for the best original music talent in a Mini-Music Festival.

The showcase is usually held every other month, however, this is the first and only event- until 2021. The festival is a showcase and competition between some of the best up & coming original bands in western New England.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1299267600421940/

Local Bands competing include The Moon Shells from Easthampton and Lemon Street from Springfield. They will compete for $1,000 of gift certificates and other prizes from various local sponsoring businesses.

The event will be held via Zoom or Facebook live this year on Friday, October 2 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.