Valley Opportunity Council accepting applications for fuel assistance this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Help is available for greater numbers of western Massachusetts families needing fuel assistance this winter.

The Valley Opportunity Council is now accepting applications for fuel assistance from families in the Holyoke and Chicopee area. An estimated 20,000 families rely on this agency each winter. This season, the agency is in a good position to help even more.

“We do have some additional funding this year to be able to support folks who didn’t apply last year or having a harder time making ends meet this year. It’s a good time to apply for federal assistance,” said Melissa White, Director of Programs at Valley Opportunity Council.

You can apply for fuel assistance through the Valley Opportunity Council’s website.