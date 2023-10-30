CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The wet and chilly weather did not stop families in Chicopee from enjoying a Halloween celebration this Monday evening.

The Valley Opportunity Council hosted their third trunk or treating event on Mt. Carmel Avenue.

Dozens of cars lined up in the Council parking lot, with their trunks filled with candy, ready to be given to the kids in costumes. The event was free and allowed kids to safely celebrate Halloween in their community.

“People just go out on their own throughout the community, which can be a little sketchy because there’s cars out and people are going up and down streets so this is just a safer way for kids to go out, especially younger ones,” said Valley Opportunity Council Executive Director, Jyton Hunter.

“It’s just so neat to see everybody come together, really just defines what this community is and means,” added Valley Opportunity Council Director of Programs, Melissa White.

White says it’s her hope to keep the tradition alive for a long time, with so many families enjoying the event year after year.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.