CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) is hosting its Trunk or Treat event for families on Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from VOC, this free Trunk or Treat event is open to the community and will feature decorated trunks with treats, games, as well as prizes. Though it is not required, families are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume as they walk from trunk to trunk. There will also be information about VOC programs and services at the event.

VOC is the largest and most diverse Community Action Agency in western Massachusetts and has established a powerful network of support and collaborative services intended to encourage community members to achieve self-sufficiency for themselves and for their families.

The Trunk or Treat event will be in the parking lot of VOC’s Chicopee location on Mt. Carmel Avenue from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.