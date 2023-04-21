HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Valley Opportunity Council hosted an open house to celebrate the completion of its phase one renovations for affordable housing in Holyoke.

Valley Opportunity Council’s Executive Director Stephen Huntley says the effort to restore these affordable housing units could not be done without the Holyoke Community Preservation Act (CPA) investing $100,000 into the project.

“The housing crisis has been a really big issue. For the region and you know decent affordable housing is where it really needs to be brought to,” said Huntley.

Ten families were moved out of their homes at the beginning of the year and they can expect to see their new and improved living spaces in a few weeks. New windows, kitchens, bathrooms and flooring are some of the renovations that Valley Opportunity Council made for these affordable housing units in Holyoke. This comes after conditions in the units reached a point where they weren’t livable.

“The floors weren’t leveled, they were really sagging over the 100 or more years that the building was there, just had settled, so we wanted to fix all that,” said Huntley.

This $9 million project restores about 36 units of affordable housing. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia says it’s important to have more affordable housing for members of the community.

“Carlos Vega of Voces De Esperanza spearheaded this project through a tax credit program to advocate for, to fix the property up, improve the quality of life and preserve affordable housing. Community partners together to continue the legacy of Carlos Vega and his commitment to maintain affordable housing,” said Garcia.

Valley Opportunity Council says they want people to know that there are units and decent affordable housing in Holyoke.