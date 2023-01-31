HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Unless someone in your family is good at filing tax returns, getting the right numbers to the IRS can be an expense.

The Valley Opportunity Council at 35 Mt. Carmel Ave in Chicopee and 300 High Street in Holyoke is introducing free tax preparation for low and moderate wage earners. The non-profit is best known for its winter heating oil support program here in western Massachusetts. Now, they are offering a Volunteer Assistant Program during the tax filing season.

“It’s very vital to the community for low and moderate income individuals that can’t afford to pay the fee for tax preparation, which can range from $100 to $500 per return,” said J. Wellington, Coordinator at Valley Opportunity Council.

The free tax preparations by Valley Opportunity Council runs though April 28 for Massachusetts and Connecticut residents with incomes up to $60,000. You can schedule an appointment by calling 413-612-0206.