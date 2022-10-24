SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) will open a new storefront with a ribbon cutting on Monday in Springfield.

The cost of heating is expected to be 28.6% higher for homes using natural gas, 18.6% higher for those that use oil, and 54.6% for electric heating. The Valley Opportunity Council is a non-profit that provides fuel assistance and they are sharing simple things homeowners can do to cut down those high heating bills.

Learn about Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

According to a news release sent to 22News from Valley Opportunity Council, they will be opening a new storefront to serve people needing fuel assistance for the winter season. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be joined by VOC Executive Director Steve Huntley, as well as staff and members of the Springfield legislative delegation to formally cut the ribbon on the new office.

Mayor Sarno stated, “Now more than ever is fuel assistance needed. I want to thank Valley Opportunity Council Executive Director Steve Huntley and his team for their efforts in helping those in need, especially as the winter season and colder weather is quickly coming upon us. Special shoutout to Paul Robbins for his efforts in helping and advocating for those in need in our community too.”

The new office will be at 555 State Street in Springfield, with the ribbon cutting beginning on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Residents will be able to apply for fuel assistance at the new location as well as in Holyoke, Westfield, and Chicopee.

VOC is an agency of record for providing fuel assistance for income-eligible residents in Springfield. They have been providing fuel assistance to families all throughout Hampden County, except Springfield for many years until now.