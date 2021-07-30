Valley Opportunity Council to host early education job fair and child care enrollment

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People looking for a job in early child education or enrolling their child in a daycare program may be interested in an event offered by the Valley Opportunity Council (VOC).

The VOC has positions for Early Education and Care (EEC) certified teachers and is offering $500 sign-on bonuses. VOC will have information for those who would like to become EEC certified or join VOC as a Family Child Care provider. The organization is also hiring licensed 7D drivers for student transport.

The VOC is currently enrolling children ages 1-12 at their eight childcare centers in Holyoke and Chicopee. The centers provide a complete education program with age-appropriate activities that promote child development and learning, meals, opportunities for parent involvement and after-school care (at Chicopee locations).

VOC also offers Family-Based Child Care, a community-based network of educators who offer early education and care to children in a home setting. Family-Based Child Care is currently available in several communities in Hampden County.

The Early Education Job Fair and Child Care Enrollment event will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 35 Mt. Carmel Avenue, Chicopee. In the event of rain, the event will be August 19. For more information, contact VOC at (413) 552-1559.