CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) will be hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event for the community on Monday.

According to a news release from VOC, this event is open to the public and will have decorated trunks with all sorts of treats, games, and prizes.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up and wear costumes, but it is not required. People can walk from trunk to trunk, which will have a theme with decorations to collect Halloween treats. Everyone who attends will also receive information about VOC programs and services.

The Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of VOC’s Chicopee location.

The Valley Opportunity Council is the largest and the most diverse Community Action Agency in western Massachusetts. The VOC has established a powerful network of support and collaborative services intended to encourage community members to achieve self-sufficiency for themselves, as well as their families.