SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local journalists and politicians came together in Springfield to roast each other in good fun Thursday night.

The Valley Press Club held their annual “roast” of local political and media figures, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event includes special skits and stand-up comedy monologues.. all emceed by Tony Cignoli.

Tickets were available either online or at the door with proceeds going towards several local scholarships.