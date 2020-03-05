Valley Press Club offering scholarships to aspiring journalists

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past 56 years, the Valley Press Club has awarded scholarships to high school students who aspire to become members of the media.

22News has provided a scholarship to a future member of the broadcast media for many years. Now, we’re requesting the names of high school students who would qualify for one of six $1,000 scholarships for 2020.

Those chosen will receive their scholarships on June 13th during a luncheon at Mercy Medical Center.

Scholarship committee chairwoman Noreen Tassinari told 22News this is a celebration of the future of journalism. “it’s an amazing experience. I’ve been a member of this committee for a number of years,” she said. “the students that apply for these scholarships are committed to careers in journalism, they’re asked to prove that through their applications.”

The six scholarships include the 22News scholarship and the Albert Jaffe Scholarship, named in honor of the Valley Press Club’s first scholarship recipient in 1964.

Scholarships Available:

Valley Press Club Scholarships 22News Scholarship The Republican Scholarship Edward J. Malley Jr. Memorial Scholarship Rhonda Swan Memorial Scholarship Al Jaffe Scholarship

To find out how who is eligible and how to apply, you can visit the Valley Press Club’s website.